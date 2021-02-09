Man sentenced after granddaughter's fatal fall from cruise ship

Man sentenced after granddaughter's fatal fall from cruise ship
Victoria Albert

Salvatore Anello, the man who pleaded guilty last year in connection with his 1-year-old granddaughter's fatal fall from a cruise ship, has been sentenced to three years of probation, Puerto Rican authorities announced Monday. Anello was charged with negligent homicide in the death of Chloe Wiegand, who fell more than 100 feet from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship window in July 2019. 

Wiegand fell from the docked ship after Anello held her up against what he said he believed was a set of closed windows and she slipped from his hands. Surveillance video obtained by CBS News showed the moments before the fatal fall, in which Wiegand ran to the windows with Anello trailing behind her. Anello could then be seen picking her up and holding her over the railing. 

Anello repeatedly said that he only held her up because he believed there was glass, and that he never would have done so otherwise. 

"At the moment the accident happened, it was as if this wall of protective glass disappeared," he previously told CBS News. "I was in complete disbelief ... I wasn't drinking and I wasn't dangling her out of a window. I just wanted to knock on the glass with her as we did together so many times before ... I was placed in charge of keeping my beautiful granddaughter safe and I failed."

Wiegand's family did not press charges. But he was charged with negligent homicide by prosecutors in Puerto Rico, where the ship was docked at the time of Wiegand's death. 

Anello originally pleaded not guilty to the charges. But after months of legal battles, he agreed to plead guilty in October 2020. 

"This decision was an incredibly difficult one for Sam and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time and no admission of facts, it was decided the plea deal is in the best interests of the family so that they can close this horrible chapter and turn their focus to mourning Chloe and fighting for cruise passenger safety," the family's attorney said at the time.

Wiegand's family has sued Royal Caribbean, alleging the company failed to "provide reasonably safe children entertainment areas, including reasonably safe windows." An attorney for the family previously told CBS News that the ship did not meet safety regulations and should have been equipped with fall prevention window guards, screens and a device that would have kept the window from opening more than four inches. The company denies the allegations. 

David Begnaud contributed reporting.   

Republican Congressman Ron Wright dies weeks after testing positive for COVID-19

Census data shows growth in small businesses despite recession, report finds

Health experts urge caution as COVID infections and hospitalizations decline in U.S.

Latest Stories

  • Biden news: President to punish GOP for opposing Covid relief and says Trump left ‘dire’ vaccine issues

    Follow the latest updates

  • Three Saudi youths get prison sentence instead of death

    Three young Saudi men who faced death sentences for acts they were accused of committing as minors have been handed a 10-year prison sentence instead, the Saudi Human Rights Commission said. Ali al-Nimr, Dawood al-Marhoun and Abdullah al-Zaher, youth from Saudi Arabia’s Shiite minority, were detained separately on charges stemming from their participation in anti-government Shiite protests over discrimination that rocked the country’s eastern province in 2011-2012. Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent opposition cleric Shiekh Nimr al-Nimr, whose execution sparked Shiite demonstrations from Bahrain to Pakistan, was arrested in 2012 at age 17, according to Human Rights Watch.

  • A shipmaster is buried in Colombia, but his widow can't prove his death in Venezuela

    A year after a Colombian oil tanker captain was murdered by Venezuela's military, his widow says she still cannot claim his pension to support their two sons as the Venezuelan government refuses to authenticate his death certificate. Jaime Herrera, 59, was shot dead on board the tanker in February 2020 by officers tasked with guarding his crew, according to a Reuters investigation published last year that highlighted his death as an example of Venezuela's lawlessness. Now, Herrera's widow, Claudia Fortich, says the breakdown of diplomatic relations between Venezuela and Colombia has left her in a desperate limbo without the legal right to access his savings.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Texas Republican congressman dies of COVID-19

    HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI: "...rise for a moment of silence in remembrance of the late honorable Ron Wright of Texas."The U.S. House of Representatives held a moment of silence on Monday for the passing of Republican congressman Ron Wright, who died on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19 last month, making him the first member of Congress to die from the pandemic that has claimed roughly 464,000 American lives. The 67-year-old had also been battling cancer. A statement from his office said "Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice."Dozens of lawmakers from the Senate and House have contracted COVID-19 or been exposed to the deadly virus over the past year. But Wright is the only sitting member of Congress to succumb to the disease. Luke Letlow, a 41-year-old Republican from Louisiana who won election to Congress in November, died of COVID-19 late last year before he could be sworn into office. Wright sat on the House Foreign Affairs and Education and Labor Committees.The statement from his office said the Texas Republican "will be remembered as a constitutional conservative," adding "He was a statesman, not an ideologue."

  • President Biden urges Congress to expedite stimulus payments: ‘We don’t have a second to waste’

    For those who have been waiting for their next stimulus checks, It appears President Joe Biden is now urging Congress to expedite them. Immediately following his inauguration, Biden proposed his $1.9T stimulus proposal and has been pushing to gather support for it ever since. “I’m calling on Congress to act quickly and pass the American Rescue Plan.”

  • New York can't prosecute Paul Manafort after Trump pardon, court rules

    Former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort won't face a second round of prosecution in New York state after a court affirmed the state and federal charges against him constituted double jeopardy. Manafort was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in early 2019 after being charged with financial crimes, as well as witness tampering and unregistered lobbying, as a result of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance charged Manafort with pretty much the same financial crimes shortly after his second sentence in what was seemingly an insurance policy against Trump's likely pardon of Manafort. After all, a president cannot pardon someone charged with state crimes. But the overlap turned out to work against Vance. In December 2019, New York state Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley threw out the state's charges, saying that "the law of double jeopardy in New York State provides a very narrow window for prosecution." Vance took the case to the New York Court of Appeals — the state's highest court — but it said last week that it had declined to review the case. As a result, Wiley's ruling will stand. Trump did end up pardoning Manafort in December, though he was already serving his sentence at home due to COVID-19 concerns. Manafort had pleaded not guilty to the New York charges, and his lawyer told The New York Times he is pleased with the result. Manafort could still be charged with other federal or state crimes. More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutOne of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' main Arkansas gubernatorial rivals just dropped out of the race

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Pope moves ahead with plans to meet Shiite leader in Iraq

    Pope Francis will meet with Iraq's top Shiite Muslim cleric, Ali al-Sistani, during a trip next month that will also include a pilgrimage to ancient Christian communities that were emptied and devastated in battles with the Islamic State group. The Vatican on Monday released the itinerary of Francis’ March 5-8 visit to Iraq, his first foreign trip since being grounded for 16 months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Francis’ main reason for making the first-ever papal trip to Iraq is to encourage the country’s Christians, who faced decades of discrimination by Iraq’s Muslims before being persecuted by the Islamic State group starting in 2014.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • GOP registration drop after Capitol riots reflects growing trend

    Long time Republicans are ditching the political party after the January 6th Capitol riots left a bad taste in some GOP members’ mouths. In January, 12,000 Republicans in Pennsylvania removed the “R” from their voter registration. The change is notable because Republicans are losing supporters at a faster rate than Democrats.

  • Dog mauls 3-year-old at restaurant, Texas police say. Now the pet owner is charged

    The child received 14 stitches after she was transported to a hospital, authorities say.

  • UN chief: Polluters must join 'net zero' club for climate

    Polluters must step up their commitments to cutting greenhouse gas emissions before a crucial climate summit in November, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday. Guterres said the global body's "central objective" this year is to get countries and companies responsible for 90% of the world's human-made emissions to set credible deadlines by when they will stop adding further planet-heating gases to the atmosphere. Several countries including the United States, China and members of the European Union have already announced plans to achieve “ net zero ” emissions, meaning they will only release as much carbon dioxide and other gases as can be absorbed by natural or technological means.

  • Yale Grad Student and U.S. Army Veteran Gunned Down in the Street Near University

    An Asian American graduate student from Yale University was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Connecticut over the weekend. The incident, which is under investigation as a homicide, occurred near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence Streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. BREAKING: Fatal shooting Nash & Lawrence Streets #NewHaven .@WTNH pic.twitter.com/k7qMkF6gtk — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) February 7, 2021 Kevin Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE).

  • Biden administration suspends Trump asylum deals with El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

    The Biden administration said on Saturday it was immediately suspending Trump-era asylum agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, part of a bid to undo his Republican predecessor's hardline immigration policies. In a statement, State Department Secretary Antony Blinken said the United States had "suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden."

  • Law Professor Says Trump Impeachment Team Misrepresented His Work ‘Quite Badly’

    A law professor says that former president Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team “misrepresented” a 2001 article laying out the arguments for and against late impeachment “quite badly” — a claim the Trump team denies. Brian Kalt, a professor at Michigan State Law School, published a Twitter thread on Monday after the Trump team released its brief ahead of the former president’s second impeachment trial, set to begin Tuesday. Kalt said that his 2001 law article “The Constitutional Case for the Impeachability of Former Federal Officials: An Analysis of the Law, History, and Practice of Late Impeachment” is cited “a lot” in the brief — which argues that Trump’s trial is “nothing more nor less than the trial of a private citizen by a legislative body” and violates Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution. “[I]n several places, they misrepresent what I wrote quite badly,” Kalt wrote. He told National Review that the Trump team did not reach out to him during the construction of the brief, and that “there are multiple places in which they cite me for saying the opposite of what I actually said.” One point Kalt publicly noted is that his article and a footnote are cited for a line in the brief which reads, “When a President is no longer in office, the objective of an impeachment ceases.” Kalt posted the relevant pages of his article, including his analysis that the Constitution “does not clearly or necessarily say ‘impeachability equals removability.’” There are multiple examples of such flat-out misrepresentations. The worst is page 30. They write, "When a President is no longer in office, the objective of an impeachment ceases."79 N.79 starts: "Kalt at 66." What I actually wrote on 66 (discussion continuing onto 67): 3/4 pic.twitter.com/7zGKNPaxM2 — Brian Kalt (@ProfBrianKalt) February 8, 2021 Trump defense attorney David I. Schoen told National Review in a statement that “it was never our intention to in any way mislead as to Professor Kalt’s position.” “Professor Kalt wrote an excellent piece that, in his own words, set out all of the evidence that he found on both sides,” Schoen said. “Our brief cited his explanations for the arguments he presented that we agreed with (even if he did not find them ultimately convincing) and not for the ones we did not agree with. Ultimately Professor Kalt did not agree with our position, but he did explain it well and we wanted to give him credit for that.” As for the footnote in question, Schoen explained that “our brief was making the argument that the Constitutional text is doubly clear given the fact that the framers’ States knew the models out there and rejected them,” and that Kalt was cited “simply because he expressly recognized that some make this argument and explained it nicely in terms of being ‘self-evident.’”

  • Don Jr complains about Super Bowl ads, calling them ‘woketopia’ after first commercial

    Twitter users advised that he should turn off his TV if he was 'triggered'

  • Illinois man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at bank

    An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff. Nicholas August, of Rockford, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.

  • Stimulus check eligibility could be capped at individual income of $60,000, Yellen says

    “It has to go to people and households that do need the money.”