Man sentenced after guilty plea for 2020 shooting death of teen on Carolina Beach Road

A man entered a guilty plea in connection with a 2020 shooting death and was sentenced Monday.

While facing a judge, Christie Tyler fought back tears Monday while talking about losing her son on July 9, 2020.

Ethon Douglas was 15 years old when he was killed while riding with someone on Carolina Beach Road after a shooter opened fire from another car. With emotion, Tyler expressed how she will never get to see her son graduate from high school or go to prom.

"I just feel like I don't want to carry on without him," Tyler said.

While appearing in New Hanover Superior Court on Monday, DeAndre Nixon pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill for an injured passenger, involuntary manslaughter of the deceased victim, and attempted discharging of a weapon into an occupied dwelling after bullets went into the vehicle.

Nixon received a consolidated sentence of 1 to 3 years in prison, followed by a supervised probationary period with certain conditions.

Assistant District Attorney Brad Matthews represented the state. Nixon was represented by attorney William Boney.

Nixon showed remorse and apologized to Tyler.

According to previous reports, occupants in a gray Dodge Dart began shooting at occupants in a red Nissan Altima, hitting two individuals before fleeing the scene.

TyShaun Delts, the driver of the Altima, was injured in the shooting. Douglas sustained a head wound and died at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting incident was gang related.

"Obviously, it was not the ideal result in case in which a 15-year-old was murdered," Matthews said. "I would say the co-defendant already pled to second-degree murder, which was big for us."

In August, Trequan Crews was convicted of second-degree murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a felon. Crews was sentenced to about 12 to 15 years in prison. He was 21 at the time of the shooting.

Previous reports from the Wilmington Police Department indicate Crews opened fire from the vehicle he was in after the two vehicles were traveling northbound on Carolina Beach Road and slowed down at the Matteo Drive stoplight.

Boney made a request for Nixon, a father of two daughters, to be on a work release program to support his family. The request was denied by the judge after Matthews said he was against it because of previous violent actions.

Another man connected to the shooting death, Shaquan Palmer, was convicted in December 2022 for involuntary manslaughter and is in prison.

