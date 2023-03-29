Man sentenced in New Hanover County court after pleading guilty to rape charge

Sean Boston, 31, pleaded guilty to a second-degree rape charge in New Hanover County Superior Court.

Facing evidence of sexual assault of a teenage girl, a 31-year-old man pleaded guilty to second-degree rape on Wednesday in New Hanover County Superior Court.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office, Sean Boston entered the plea after a jury was selected. Judge Phyllis M. Gorham sentenced Boston to between 6 and just over 12 years in prison. Boston will have to register as sex offender upon his release.

Evidence would have shown Boston sexually assaulted a teenage girl in his home in the summer of 2021, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man sentenced in New Hanover court after pleading guilty to rape charge