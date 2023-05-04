Man sentenced for Hanover Township bank robbery

May 4—WILKES-BARRE — A man who sped away as a passenger in a LYFT vehicle after robbing the M&T Bank branch on Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township was sentenced in Luzerne County Court Thursday.

Daniel Richard Williams, 36, address listed as homeless, was sentenced by President Judge Michael T. Vough to one-to-two years in state prison on a charge of robbery. Williams pled guilty to the charge March 17.

Hanover Township police in court records say Williams entered the bank wearing a mask and approached a teller waiting on two customers on Aug. 5, 2022.

Williams told the two customers to step aside as he placed a bag on the counter demanding the teller to fill the bag with cash, court records say.

Williams fled the bank and got into a LYFT vehicle that had driven him from Mocanaqua to the CVS Pharmacy at the Crossroads. The LYFT driver, who was unaware of the robbery, waited in the pharmacy's parking lot for Williams to return.

When Williams got back into the LYFT car, he gave the driver a handful of cash telling the driver, "It was for his troubles," court records say.

Williams was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police when the LYFT vehicle was stopped on Covell Street, near Blackman Street, minutes after the robbery.