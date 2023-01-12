Man sentenced for having large quantities of drugs during traffic stop

Jan. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A St. Paul, Minn., man will spend five years on probation for having a large quantity of marijuana and cocaine in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Eau Claire.

Devonta J. Lewis, 33, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

A misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Beverly Wickstrom.

As conditions of probation, Lewis must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Lewis was also fined $1,036.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police investigator noticed a car pull into the driveway on Monday, Sept. 12, at a duplex on Livingston Lane. The investigator was aware of recent drug activity at that location. Police officers recovered a bag of methamphetamine from the driveway of that duplex a week earlier.

The car was at the residence for just a short time.

The car was eventually pulled over at Mitscher Avenue and Nimitz Street because of an expired temporary registration tag.

Three people were in the car. Lewis was one of the two passengers.

Authorities decided to search the car after they smelled a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A backpack was found on the floor of the front passenger seat where Lewis had been sitting. Inside the bag was a digital scale and a vacuum-sealed bag containing more than a pound of marijuana.

Lewis was then searched and he was found to be in possession of more than 14 grams of cocaine.

The drugs and Lewis' phone were seized and he was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail. The driver of the car and other passenger were released.