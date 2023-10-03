Man sentenced for having more than 20 pounds of meth

Oct. 3—A Hughes County man was sentenced to a little more than 16 years in federal prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Donald Paul Griggs, 56, of Holdenville, was sentenced to 194 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Seminole Police Department, the Seminole County Sheriff's Department and the Hughes County Sheriff's Department.

Griggs pleaded guilty on August 10, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to investigators, on March 31, 2022, Griggs led law enforcement on a high-speed chase, forced another vehicle off the road, crashed, and attempted to flee on foot. During the chase, Griggs discarded over 21 pounds of pure methamphetamine before he was apprehended and arrested by officers.

"Those who distribute drugs do so for one purpose, to make a profit," said DEA Special Agent in Charge, Eduardo A. Chávez, who oversees operations in Oklahoma. "Today, Mr. Griggs is being held accountable for his actions. The DEA will never stop seeking justice for those who prey on others' addictions."

Christopher J. Wilson, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, said "Methamphetamine continues to plague our communities. Drug traffickers, transporting and distributing illegal narcotics in the Eastern District, will be investigated and aggressively prosecuted."

John F. Heil, III, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearing in Muskogee.

Griggs will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve a non-paroleable sentence of incarceration.

Assistant United States Attorney Erin Cornell represented the United States.