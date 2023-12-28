Man sentenced in hit-and-run that killed one-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO — San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced on Wednesday that a defendant who drove drunk, struck and killed a 1-year-old child, Annaleeh Rodarte, has been sentenced to 15 years-to-life in prison, plus an additional four years in prison for leaving the scene.

“Our family has been torn apart because of this,” said one of the grandma’s of Annaleeh.

The family of Annaleeh fought back tears to hear the fate of the man, 47 year-old Margarito Angeles Vargas, who killed the baby of the family.

“I’m hurt, I will never be the same. I can’t look at my kids in the face anymore as much as I can. I’m not the same mother,” said Carina Rodarte, Annaleeh’s mother.

In September 2022, prosecutors said Angeles Vargas drove with a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit. Prosecutors said as Annaleeh was walking with her sisters and grandparents in an unmarked crosswalk in City Heights, Angeles Vargas hit the toddler.

Prosecutors said he kept driving, however, a witness chased him down in his car and tried to confront him. The confrontation was unsuccessful because prosecutors said Angeles Vargas continued to drive away. The witnesses called police who later arrested Angeles Vargas.

The judge added an additional four years to his 15-years to life sentence for the fleeing.

Missing San Ysidro couple found dead in casino parking lot

“What a complete lack of humanity, that shows to this court. And it overcomes everything else,” said Judge Robert Amador of San Diego County Superior Court during sentencing.

Angeles Vargas spoke during his sentencing and asked Annaleeh’s family for forgiveness.

“And I do apologize today, I am sorry. I do feel remorse, I know they do as well. I know I am always going to carry this with me, we all make mistakes, we are human,” said Angeles Vargas in court.

“This court does not believe that this remorse is more than feeling of what happened to him more than anything else,” Amador said.

In November, a jury convicted Angeles Vargas guilty of several charges: second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing injury, hit-and-run causing death and driving on a suspended license.

Prosecutors said Angeles Vargas had a prior DUI conviction from 2016. Because of the prior, his sentence came with him signing a Watson advisement. The Watson advisement creates a legal record that a defendant is aware of the consequences of a DUI to themselves and others.

“You sir are an example of what happens to people who drink and drive and kill. And that is, you go to prison for murder,” Amador said.

“I don’t think he’s learned and I want him to remember what he did and to think about It, because he’s taken a life, a baby who doesn’t get to grow and enjoy the rest of her life with her family,” said Annaleeh’s grandmother.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.