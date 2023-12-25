Man sentenced to holidays in jail until 2026 after deadly accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A judge in McClain County has sentenced a man to spend holidays in jail stemming from a deadly accident in March of 2020.

KFOR previously reported from the scene the day of the incident at 1-35 near Wayne.

The crash killed 63-year-old Julia Kraus.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours while the wreckage was cleared, that resulted in traffic delays.

Earlier this year Johnny Lee Spradlin pleaded guilty to manslaughter. Spradlin’s unusual sentence is a year in the McClain County Jail .

According to court records, Spradlin must complete his sentence by returning to the McCLain County Thanksgiving 2023, 2024 and 2025, Christmas 2023, 2024 and 2025 and New Year’s day 2024, 2025 and 2026.

He must check in before 8am on the holiday and may be released the next day before 5pm.

