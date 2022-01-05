Man sentenced for incident that injured officer

Jan. 5—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced to probation in Cambria County court Wednesday after he entered a no-contest plea to a charge of resisting arrest.

Jason Allen Taylor, 42, was accused of assaulting a city officer in August 2020 as police were investigating a two-vehicle crash on Broad Street and Eighth Avenue.

He was sentenced to 12 months of probation by President Judge Norman A Krumenacker III.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the crash at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 30, 2020. Police said a female driver crashed her vehicle into a parked car on Broad Street.

Police said Taylor later showed up searching for the woman. The complaint said he was told by officials to not approach a police cruiser, but he opened the door, allowing the woman to swing her legs out of the vehicle.

An officer attempted to move Taylor away from the cruiser and when Taylor resisted and pulled away, the officer fell and injured his shoulder and right knee, the complaint said.