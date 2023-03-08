Man sentenced in incident that led to unborn baby's death

Mar. 7—A Marysville man was sentenced to prison on Monday in a Yuba County court after accepting a plea deal from the California Department of Justice for a 2021 crash that caused the death of an unborn child, court records showed.

After initially being charged with second degree murder by the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, Anthony Smith, 46, was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison after accepting a charge that included gross vehicular manslaughter in an incident that resulted in severe injuries to Robbi Megazzi and the death of her unborn child, Maverick.

Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry said Smith pleaded no contest on Feb. 6 for a "stipulated term of 14 years." Curry said the plea agreement with the California DOJ included multiple cases. Smith received eight years for gross vehicular manslaughter, five years for a prior strike and one year for assault with a deadly weapon.

The most recent charges against Smith came about after a two-vehicle collision on Feb. 23, 2021, on Hammonton Smartsville Road that resulted in the death of the unborn child.

At around 5 a.m., Smith, who was driving a 2000 Chevy Tahoe in the eastbound lane, crossed over the centerline into the westbound lane. Megazzi, also of Marysville, was driving in the westbound lane and Smith collided with Megazzi's vehicle head on, the Appeal previously reported. Megazzi was 38 weeks pregnant at the time. Both Smith and Megazzi were trapped in their vehicles as a result of the collision, Curry said.

"Linda Fire personnel worked quickly to free them and both were rushed to the hospital," Curry said.

Megazzi sustained major injuries and was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville. Her unborn son, Maverick, was born by emergency C-section due to his mother's injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after his birth, the California Highway Patrol previously said.

Curry said Megazzi underwent emergency surgery for internal bleeding and fractures and Smith also underwent emergency surgery for injuries to his legs.

"An eye witness described Smith's Tahoe weaving over the line in the moments prior to the collision," Curry said. "CHP officers investigating the incident noticed Smith had 'track marks' on his arms from intravenous drug use and found several loaded syringes in his clothing. Based on the driving pattern, 'track marks,' and syringes, the officers suspected Smith was driving under the influence and secured a search warrant for his blood and cellular phone."

Curry said a DOJ lab determined that the liquid in the syringes was methamphetamine. The lab also found that Smith's blood had "relatively low levels of the methamphetamine metabolite, amphetamine, in his system."

Because such low levels of amphetamine were found in Smith's blood, Curry said DOJ experts were not able to conclusively say if that amount impaired his driving.

"Smith was initially charged with second degree murder by the Yuba County District Attorney's Office because of additional evidence obtained from Smith's cell phone, which showed that Smith was fully aware that he was exhausted and had driven off the road multiple times due to fatigue earlier," Curry said. "A person can be charged with second degree murder when they consciously act with wanton disregard for the safety of others."

Curry said because the evidence in Smith's cell phone was protected under spousal privilege, it would most likely not have been admissible in court.

"I believe Smith wantonly disregarded the safety of everyone on the road that morning by continuing to drive, knowing he was too tired to keep his car between the lines," Curry said in a statement on Tuesday. "Smith created this tragedy and baby Maverick and his parents, Robbi and Steven, deserved to see Smith convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 to Life. However, there was too much risk the most crucial evidence would be found inadmissible in court, likely resulting in Smith being acquitted and going free. This is why we agreed to a plea bargain of 14 years."