Man sentenced for indecent exposure

Dec. 2—Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced via press release on Thursday the sentence for 55-year-old Russell Jay Wilkes for indecent exposure.

The press release detailed Wilkes was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 30 and sentenced to 90 days in the Ector County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

The punishment for a class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,000 and if applicable the sentence could be probated.

Wilkes was charged with exposing himself to an employee in a restaurant drive through line. The judge ordered that Wilkes jail sentence begin on Jan. 2, 2023.

The prosecution team was led by assistant district attorneys Rikki Earnest and Steven Lively.