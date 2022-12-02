Man sentenced for indecent exposure

Odessa American, Texas
·1 min read

Dec. 2—Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan announced via press release on Thursday the sentence for 55-year-old Russell Jay Wilkes for indecent exposure.

The press release detailed Wilkes was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 30 and sentenced to 90 days in the Ector County Jail and a $1,000 fine.

The punishment for a class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail and a fine not to exceed $2,000 and if applicable the sentence could be probated.

Wilkes was charged with exposing himself to an employee in a restaurant drive through line. The judge ordered that Wilkes jail sentence begin on Jan. 2, 2023.

The prosecution team was led by assistant district attorneys Rikki Earnest and Steven Lively.

Recommended Stories