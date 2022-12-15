Man sentenced to jail for deadly 3-car crash in Perry Twp.

Correction: A previous version of this story stated that Nathan Milby’s license was ordered to be suspended for five days, this is incorrect. It has been updated to correctly state his license was suspended for five years.

A man will spend time in jail for his involvement in a multi-car crash in Perry Township that killed a Fairborn man.

Nathan Milby, 20, of Brookville was sentenced to serve 180 days in the Montgomery County Jail for causing a crash that killed 59-year-old Carl Broadstrock.

On March 15, police were called to a crash on Diamond Mill Road near Snake Road.

Evidence showed that the Milby was driving north on Diamond Mill Road at a high rate of speed when he attempted to pass two other vehicles, striking Broadstrock head-on, according to prosecutors.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn man ID’d as victim of deadly Perry Twp. crash Tuesday

Another vehicle was sent into a pole while a second crashed into a tree, according to police.

Milby was in a no-passing zone.

Broadstrock was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he was soon after pronounced dead.

On Nov. 2 Milby pleaded guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Milby’s sentence of 180 days is the maximum possible sentence he could receive under Ohio law, according to prosecutors.

He will also have his license suspended for five years.







