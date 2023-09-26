Man sentenced year in jail, supervision program in Boulder sex assault case

Sep. 25—A Boulder man was sentenced to one year of jail and two years of work release Friday after being found guilty of raping a woman in 2021.

Andy Arellano, 37, was also sentenced 20 years to life of sex offense supervision program. His jail and work release sentences will be served concurrently, according to District Attorney's Office spokeswoman Shannon Carbone.

"I want to join in acknowledging the victim's strength throughout this process," District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. "Also, I appreciate the work of law enforcement and the prosecution team, as well as the service of the jurors. It is because of their efforts that the defendant was determined to be guilty and convicted of serious sex offenses."

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman called police and said Arellano sexually assaulted her on the night of March 15, 2021, in Boulder.

The woman, who said she had known Arellano for about a year, said he came over to her apartment and was intoxicated. The woman told police Arellano sexually assaulted her even after she told him to stop and that he was hurting her.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police Arellano kept her in the bedroom and would not let her leave for about four hours.

In text messages after the incident, Arellano texted, "I just want to apologize for my behavior hope you could forgive me," and "I didn't mean to hurt you," to the woman.

According to the affidavit, a sex assault examination found injuries to the woman's vagina.

Boulder police interviewed Arellano in May 2022, and Arellano said he was too intoxicated to remember what happened, even though he admitted to sending the texts apologizing for his actions.