Man sentenced in January fatal shooting at Carriage House East apartment in Indianapolis

Update: Andre Johnson was sentenced to 64 years for the murder of Marlin Kiser, according to a news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Original article: A man fatally shot Jan. 30, 2022 outside an northeast-side apartment building "had a history" with the suspect accused of shooting him, according to a preliminary probable cause affidavit.

The shooting occurred in the 10000 block of Aristocrat North Drive at the Carriage House East Apartments complex in the Farmington neighborhood east of Lawrence. Police found the Marlin Kiser, 29, with a gunshot wound lying in grass outside one of the property’s buildings after responding to reports of a person shot about 8:30 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel pronounced Kiser dead at the scene.

Eight fired casings were found near his body.

Police in a preliminary probable cause affidavit said Kiser and suspected shooter "had a history together." Security cameras at the time of the shooting captured a pickup at the scene, which detectives later found was registered to 29-year-old Andre Johnson.

Have you seen it?: Police seek 1998 Dodge pickup in fatal hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' northwest side

The video also captured someone shooting Kiser and running back to the pickup registered to Johnson at the complex, police said in court records.

Officials on Monday morning announced Johnson's arrest in connection with the shooting. Detectives tracked Johnson through his GPS monitoring bracelet, which stemmed from his conviction in 2020 for a drug possession charge, according to court records.

The device placed Johnson at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting, the preliminary affidavit said.

Police arrested him in the 900 block of North Drexel Avenueon the city's east side.

Johnson had been preliminarily charged with murder, according to jail records.

A jury convicted Johnson of Murder after a two-day trial, according to a Sept. 20 news release from the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. Johnson subsequently pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm by A Serious Violent Felon, the release said.

Story continues

A sentencing hearing has been set for Nov. 3.

The apartment complex where Sunday night’s shooting occurred also was the scene of a deadly shooting in 2020.

Police: Indy man wanted on Lake County murder charge arrested after leaving scene of crash

Three young men and a woman were killed in an apartment on the property Feb. 5, 2020. Arriving officers found the back patio door shattered from gunfire and Jalen Roberts, 19; Marcel Wills, 20; Braxton Ford, 21; and Kimari Hunt, 21, dead inside.

Four teenagers were later arrested in connection with the quadruple homicide.

Anyone with information about Sunday’s shooting is asked to contact Detective Larry Craciunoiu at Larry.Craciunoiu@indy.gov or 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact IndyStar reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Man sentenced in Carriage House East killing