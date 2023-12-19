Man sentenced for July standoff with police

In the video above, watch a previous report on the July standoff.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A standoff with police has netted a Columbus man two years in prison after he entered a guilty plea.

Ryan C. Titmus, 32, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business with a firearm specification in connection with the July incident.

Titmus engaged in a standoff with police on July 25, when officers responded to an apartment building on the 500 block of Station Road on a domestic violence call, according to court records. Columbus police said Titmus fired a gun several times, but no one was injured.

The standoff lasted for more than eight hours.

Titmus was sentenced to one year in prison for the obstruction charge with the firearm specification adding a second year. He will also be under two years of probation upon his release.

