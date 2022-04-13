Man sentenced for kidnapping, rape

Apr. 13—ASHLAND — A 31-year-old man was sentenced Monday to serve 32 years in federal prison in connection with a July 2020 kidnapping and rape.

Nathan T. Welch, listed as either of Perry County, Ohio, or Chester County, Pennsylvania, was convicted at trial in Covington in December 2021 connection with the kidnapping of a woman in Portsmouth.

Welch and co-defendant Charles Glorioso, 53, of either Portsmouth or Midland, Ohio, had encountered the victim at a homeless shelter and asked her for a ride to find drugs, according to federal court documents.

Welch held a knife to the victim's throat and the two drove her to South Shore, where she was raped and eventually released. The victim returned to Portsmouth on foot, where she reported the assault.

Prior to sentencing, Welch's attorneys tried to argue that his pre-sentence investigation report incorrectly identified him as using a "dangerous weapon" in the commission of his crime.

The judge overruled that claim, siding with federal prosecutors that the evidence at trial supported the "dangerous weapon" designation.

Under federal rules, Welch must serve 85% of his term behind bars — that works out to roughly 27 years.

Glorioso was convicted last month after his December 2021 resulted in a hung jury. Glorioso is due for sentencing in June.

In an unrelated case, Glorioso pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of possessing contraband in a federal facility. According to his plea agreement, Glorioso was found with a shank made from a toothbrush while being held in pretrial detention at the Boyd County jail in August and October 2021. Federal court records show the Boyd County Detention Center is contracted with the Department of Justice to hold federal detainees.

Glorioso faces up to five years in prison on each of those offenses.

