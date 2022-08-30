Man sentenced for killing cocaine dealer during botched drug sale at Wichita motel

A 52-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to 19 years, five months in prison for fatally shooting a drug dealer during a botched cocaine sale at a South Broadway motel in 2019.

Prosecutors and police have said Bryant Damon Bailey shot 55-year-old Timothy Austin in the arm and chest on Nov. 24, 2019, after a drug buy soured in the parking lot of the Country Side Inn, 803 S. Broadway in Wichita. Bailey was part of a group who went to the motel to purchase a bag of crack cocaine from Austin, but the transaction turned deadly when the group started fighting over the amount of drugs in the bag.

According to court records, Bailey shot Austin when Austin tried to take the drugs back from one of the buyers.

After the shooting, authorities say the group drove to another motel and got high.

Bailey pleaded no contest to one count of voluntary manslaughter in June ahead of a scheduled jury trial where prosecutors had planned to try him for first-degree felony murder and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl handed down Bailey’s 233-month prison term, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, Dan Dillon, said. He was sentenced Aug. 26.

Two of the other drug buyers involved in the botched deal and shooting, 54-year-old Robyn Murphy and 63-year-old Annette Williams — are serving 92-month prison sentences for voluntary manslaughter. A third person, 60-year-old Cassell Peterson, is still awaiting trial on charges, but a note in court records indicates the case could resolve with a guilty or no-contest plea as early as Friday.