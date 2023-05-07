Man sentenced after killing mother’s boyfriend in DeKalb, driving 250 miles and shooting 2 others

A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life after shooting and killing his mother’s longtime boyfriend in 2019 in DeKalb County.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News, 33-year-old Victor Parson was found guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Back in April 2019, Parson and his girlfriend traveled to Orchard Walk Apartments on Flat Shoals Parkway from Knoxville, TN. The pair arrived to visit Parson’s mother and 57-year-old Timothy Felts, her boyfriend of 15 years, and planned to return back to Knoxville.

Parson’s mother and his girlfriend were in a bedroom when they heard gunfire. Parson’s mother rushed into the living room where she found Felts shot five times while Parson stood behind the recliner.

When Parson’s mother tried to take the gun from him, he reached over her and shot Felts two more times in the back, officials said.

Felts was shot seven times in total and died.

Parson then fled the scene and drove 250 miles back to his best friend’s home in Knoxville and shot two more people using the same gun he used to kill Felts.

Parson was taken into custody in Knoxville and confessed to his crimes.

