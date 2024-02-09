Man sentenced for killing roommate, father of five, at Des Moines hotel

Diona Burks doesn't want to remember her grandson Russell McKeehan Jr. as he died, but for how he lived.

McKeehan, 45, was shot and killed in January 2023 at a Fleur Drive hotel. Surfun Boens, with whom he was staying, was found guilty of his murder, and on Friday was sentenced to life in prison.

Burks, whose statement was read in court by prosecutor Kevin Bell, said what matters about "Rusty" McKeehan was his love for his family, his friends, and life.

"I want to remember and think about his love for the Pittsburgh steelers … and eating food I had prepared for him," she wrote.

Others who spoke at Friday's hearing recalled about McKeehan as the life of a party, his importance to his five children, and how his loss devastated his mother, who died of cancer just months after her son's killing. His 16-year-old daughter said she longs to hear him respond when she speaks to him while visiting his grave, and that "he’ll never know how hard I try to make him proud."

McKeehan struggled in his final years — his family spoke of his battle with addiction — and was on the verge of homelessness when he wound up sharing Boens' hotel room. At his trial in November, prosecutors said Boens repeatedly called police trying to get McKeehan evicted, and alleged that he shot McKeehan twice in the head while he slept on Jan. 13, 2023.

Boens filed a motion seeking a new trial, maintaining his innocence and accusing his attorneys of various failings before and during his trial. Judge David Nelmark rejected his claim that the verdict was "contrary to the weight of the evidence."

"I don’t believe that the verdict is incorrect," he told Boens. "I don’t think this is a close call. I do in fact think the evidence was overwhelming."

Boens briefly addressed the court before his sentencing, saying of McKeehan's family that, "I’m sorry for their loss, whatever, and I didn’t do this." Defense Attorney Wendy Samuelson declined to comment after the hearing.

In addition to the mandatory sentence of life without parole, Boens also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to McKeehan's estate, as required under Iowa law.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com or 715-573-8166.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines man gets life in prison for roommate's murder