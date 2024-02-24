Man sentenced for killing teen he believed was wearing rival gang symbol: prosecutors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced a 19-year-old Kansas City man to 25 years in prison for killing a 17-year-old on the victim’s birthday in 2022.

The victim, Johan Sarmiento-Peralta, was at a soccer game with friends at the 9th & Van Brunt Athletic Fields Park in Kansas City on Aug. 4, his 17th birthday.

According to court records, Alexis Menhivar and a co-defendant saw Sarmiento-Peralta wearing a t-shirt that they allegedly believed had a rival gang’s symbol on it. One of the defendants shot a gun and killed Sarmiento-Peralta.

Menjivar pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree murder in December, according to prosecutors, and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars on Saturday. Menjivar’s co-defendant is awaiting his charges.

