Man sentenced for killing two during 2020 marijuana deal at Wichita apartment complex

A Wichita man will spend nine years in prison for a 2020 shooting at an apartment complex parking lot that left two men dead.

Preston Reynolds, 21, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance in the May 21, 2020, fatal shootings of 19-year-old Jahbreel Rounds and 21-year-old Earnest Jefferson, both of Wichita. Authorities have said Reynolds and his girlfriend, Missy Barber, fired shots after they were allegedly threatened with a gun during an arranged marijuana sale with the victims near 13th and West.

Jefferson died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, according to his autopsy report. Rounds, who was hit in the legs and abdomen, died at a hospital four days later.

Reynolds was also hit by gunfire, suffering a leg wound, Wichita police have said. The shooting happened around 5 p.m.

Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin Mark Smith imposed the sentence Tuesday afternoon, said Dan Dillon, a spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Barber, 23, is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23 on one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance.