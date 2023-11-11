Man sentenced in knife threats case

Nov. 10—LE CENTER — A Kasota man received probation and was ordered to pay restitution after making threats with a knife in Le Sueur in December 2022.

Branden Michael Burg, 29, formerly of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A felony assault charge against him would be dismissed upon completion of five years of supervised probation, while a felony property damage conviction would be dropped down to a misdemeanor.

His probation includes random substance testing, no possession or firearms, psychological evaluation/treatment and more requirements.

Burg received credit for 87 days already served in jail. His restitution amount is about $379, according to court records.

The case against Burg stems from an incident during which he reportedly threatened to stab a family member, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint states a standoff ensued with police, with Burg damaging an apartment before surrendering.

A police officer reported him punching the building's siding, then ripping off siding, a light fixture and door screen.

