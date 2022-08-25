Man sentenced for knife threats at Phoenix Park

Aug. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for threatening at least eight people with a knife in Phoenix Park.

Benjamin T. Saumier, 44, pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

Saumier received no additional jail time. He got credit for the 78 days he spent in the Eau Claire County Jail on a cash bail since his arrest in June.

As conditions of probation, Saumier must successfully complete treatment court, maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. He must also have no contact with the victims.

Saumier was fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, several people called police to report that a man with a knife was threatening people in Phoenix Park.

One of the callers said the man was under the influence of alcohol, still had the knife in his possession, and was walking toward the "rainbow bridge."

Police then saw a man matching the description of the suspect walking southbound over the footbridge toward the Pablo Center.

An officer yelled at the man, later identified as Saumier, to get on the ground and not move. Saumier complied with the order. The officer also yelled at bystanders to leave the area for their own safety, which they did.

Officers had been told that Saumier had thrown his knife off the west side of the footbridge. An officer checked the riverbank and found a steak knife with a 4-inch blade. Black tape was wrapped around the handle.

Saumier smelled strongly of intoxicants.

Saumier made numerous unsolicited comments that "they took my (expletive) backpack" and "I never hurt anybody. I never killed nobody."

Two of the victims said they were fishing on the riverbank when Saumier confronted them multiple times. They said Saumier brandished a knife, made jabbing motions at them and demanded he get his backpack back. One of them told Saumier he would get hit with a big rock if he didn't leave them alone. Saumier then left and walked toward the footbridge.

Three other victims told authorities they were near the north end of the footbridge when they were confronted by Saumier. He was brandishing a knife and also threatened to stab them if they did not give him back his backpack.

At the time of these incidents, Saumier was free on signature bonds for two pending misdemeanor cases in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bonds prohibited him from committing any new crimes.