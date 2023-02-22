Man sentenced at least 12 years for deadly shooting outside of Jefferson Twp. bar

A man will spend time in prison in connection to a 2020 double shooting at Jefferson Township bar that left one dead.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Jefferson Twp. man charged with murder for shooting outside Napoleon’s Reloaded

Gregory Alan Bush Jr, 42, Dayton, was sentenced to 12 to 15.5 years in prison after the 2020 shooting of a man and the murder of another outside of Napoleon’s Reloaded, in the 4100 block of Germantown Pike.

In September 2020, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting that killed Lavar Edward Bagley Sr., 43, of Trotwood.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Deputies arrest ‘person of interest’ in deadly shooting outside Napoleon’s Palace

A second shooting victim was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, formally known as Grandview Medical Center, with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 30, Bush was convicted of one count of involuntary manslaughter with a 5-year firearm specification, and one count of felonious assault causing serious physical harm.