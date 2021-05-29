Man sentenced to at least 33 years for attempted murder in Fairborn

May 28—A man who reportedly held a gun to another man's head and pulled the trigger will spend at least 33 years in prison, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

James Anthony Dwyer, 23, was found guilty of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault earlier this month.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 33 to 38 years in prison. He will receive credit for 149 days served in jail.

Dwyer was sentenced to 10 to 15 years for attempted murder, eight years for aggravated robbery and six years for felonious assault, according to court records. Each conviction also came with a mandatory three-year firearm specification. All of the sentences will be served consecutively.

"This case calls for consecutive sentences not just because of the violent felony offenses James Dwyer is convicted of committing, but also because of the cold, calculated manner in which he committed those offenses and the callous indifference he displayed while committing the offenses," read court records signed by a judge.

On Dec. 17, 2020, Fairborn police responded to the Fairborn apartments on a reported shooting and found a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Dwyer reportedly got into an argument with the victim, according to the Greene County Prosecutor's Office. Dwyer left and then returned with a gun.

The victim fled the apartment, but Dwyer reportedly followed him outside to the street and shot him in the leg and stole some of his clothes.