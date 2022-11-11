Man sentenced to at least 46 years for keeping child as sex slave

A Cleveland County man will likely die in prison for keeping a teenager as a sex slave and abusing and neglecting her younger brother.

David Glen Wolfington was sentenced to 46 to 64 years in prison last week after being found guilty of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger, statutory sexual offense with a child 15 years or younger, felony child abuse sexual act, two counts of contributing to abuse/neglect of juvenile and misdemeanor child abuse.

The servitude happened between July 1 and Aug. 31, 2018, at a home on Cansler Road in Kings Mountain.

Wolfington, 61, had sex with the then 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

He also kept a child locked in the basement.

The Department of Social Services was first notified when the girl and her then-12-year-old brother stopped showing up for school. A welfare check sent up red flags and queued police involvement.

According to court documents, Wolfington kept the teen under his control by restricting her basic needs. But the girl’s brother also suffered extreme abuse, Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lari said in a previous court hearing.

The boy was locked in the basement with a dog and rarely provided nourishment. Even when the basement flooded, he was made to continue living there, Lari said during that same hearing.

When he was found, the boy was close to starvation and has the emotional scars to prove it.

“He was essentially neglected in every possible way… possibly tortured,” she told the judge during a bond hearing.

Wolfington was arrested in January 2019 and held on a $300,000 bond.

His wife, Loretta Lynn Wolfington, 42, was living in Bessemer City, when she was arrested months later.

She was charged with aid/abet sexual servitude of a child victim, aid/abet child abuse-sexual act and two counts of aid/abet statutory sex offense with a child.

She knew what her husband was doing and actively helped him keep the girl, according to arrest warrants from Kings Mountain Police Department.

In 2019, Loretta Wolfington pleaded guilty to conspiracy and accessory after the fact. She was sentenced to probation.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Man sentenced to at least 46 years for keeping child as sex slave