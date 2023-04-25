Man sentenced to at least 5 years in prison for chasing Dayton detective, firing dozen shots

A Dayton man was sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison for chasing an off-duty Dayton Police detective and firing about a dozen shots towards his vehicle last year in 2022.

Claude Chadwell, 56 at the time of the incident, was initially charged with three counts of felonious assault, three counts of having weapons while under disability, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of tampering with evidence, and one weapons charge, News Center 7 previously reported using court records.

Chadwell faced the charges after an incident on November 10, 2022.

An off-duty Dayton Police detective was leaving his home with his son and son’s girlfriend. While driving in the area of Ewalt and Dwight Avenues, Chadwell began to follow the detective’s vehicle and eventually pulled up next to the detective.

The passenger in Chadwell’s vehicle was “acting erratic and screaming” at the detective, the affidavit and statement of facts reported. When the passenger reached for his waistband, the detective produced his firearm “in fear of his safety,” after which he drove off at a “high-rate of speed.”

Chadwell chased the detective in their respective vehicles and fired approximately 12 shots.

Chadwell later admitted to shooting the detective because he thought that the detective was “trying to break into his garage,” News Center 7 reported.

“When Chadwell was asked why he fired at the vehicle fleeing from him, he said because he was ‘pissed,’” the statement of facts read.

Chadwell pleaded guilty to the charges and was subsequently sentenced to a minimum of five years in prison for each count of felonious assault Monday, court records showed. Each of the five years would be served concurrently, resulting in a minimum of five years in prison to a maximum of seven and a half years.

Once he served his time, he will be on parole for a minimum of a year and a half to a maximum of three years for each count.

It is currently unknown when he will be sent to prison to serve his time.