Man sentenced to at least nine months in prison for child porn

Patrick Kernan, The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
·2 min read

Mar. 31—WILKES-BARRE — A city man will spend at least nine months in prison after pleading guilty in October to nearly two dozen counts related to child pornography.

Francis W. Flaherty Jr., 53, appeared on Monday before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. for sentencing on 15 counts of possession of child pornography and an additional eight counts of dissemination of photos or films of child sex acts, to which court records show he pleaded guilty last October.

Flaherty was arrested last March after detectives received a tip from Google and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police say Flaherty uploaded five images of child pornography between the end of December 2019 and the early days of January 2020.

Flaherty agreed to speak with detectives, admitting that he downloaded the images after being shown the the cyber tips. He said he downloaded the images onto one of his mobile devices.

He told police that he would use certain search terms to find pornography and was redirected to sites where he found child porn.

When detectives asked him to estimate the age of the girls in the images, he allegedly replied: "Too young."

He admitted getting aroused from looking at the images, but denied using them for sexual gratification.

Records show Sklarosky sentenced Flaherty to spend between nine and 24 months at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. This will be followed by a period of five years probation. He was given four days credit for time served.

He was not deemed a sexually violent predator, but he will be required to register as tier II offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. He will be barred from having contact with minors or places minors frequent, and will be required to forfeit his electronic devices.

Flaherty has been out on $50,000 straight cash bail since last March. He will be required to return to the county prison this Friday to begin his sentence.

