Man sentenced to lesser charge in relation to fatal Utica barbershop shooting and released

Christian Rodriguez was released from custody at the Oneida County jail after being sentenced to time served Thursday in Oneida County Court.

Rodriguez, 32, of Utica, was one of three men charged in relation to the fatal shooting last May of 26-year-old Lemeke Pittman, also of Utica, at a barbershop on the corner of Seymour Avenue and James Street.

Rodriguez was arrested last August and charged alongside Jaleak Scarborough, 22, of Utica, and Hakim Muhammad, 20, of Utica, with the felony second-degree murder of Pittman. He initially pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of felony second-degree conspiracy on Feb. 14 of this year.

In court Thursday, Rodriguez moved to withdraw this guilty plea. Prosecutors accepted this motion without opposition and moved to change the charge to fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor. He was given an agreed-upon sentence of time served in the Oneida County jail since his arrest in August 2021.

Scarborough and Muhammad went on trial last week, and were convicted of felony second-degree murder by a jury Tuesday; Scarborough also was convicted of additional weapons charges. They both are due to be sentenced in May.

William Barry, an Oneida County Assistant District Attorney, said Rodriguez provided important testimony in the trial. He said their office also assessed the liability of his release.

"I think that his testimony indicated his ultimate role in this particular matter," he said. "He was the most disconnected of the individuals that were there that day."

Barry said Rodriguez had been traveling with his codefendants after being evicted from his apartment in Long Island, and was directed by Muhammad to provide Scarborough with a disguise during the shooting.

