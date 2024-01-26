Man sentenced to life for the 2021 killing of innocent bystander Chandler Sweaney

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It took a Greene County jury roughly two hours of deliberation in November to conclude Paul Morales was guilty of shooting and killing an innocent bystander after a drug deal went awry.

Friday, Greene County Circuit Judge Jerry Harmison sentenced the 31-year-old man to life in prison on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and illegal possession of a firearm in the killing of Chandler Sweaney — a young homeowner who was shot in his living room by a fleeing Morales, who had just assaulted Sweaney's new roommate in another room. Morales will eventually be eligible for parole.

Sweaney, 23, was weeks removed from unknowingly renting space to a felon, Rickey Rose, who attempted to sell methamphetamine and a gun to Morales and another man, Tim Johnson, in his bedroom on Feb. 1, 2021, as Sweaney watched television on his couch.

Rose and Johnson each pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for their roles in the death of the 2015 Kickapoo graduate and aspiring real estate agent. Missouri law allows someone to be found culpable of murder indirectly, if they were engaged in a felony act that resulted in a person being killed. Sweaney met Rose through a Facebook roommates wanted ad.

Both men agreed to plea deals and testified against Morales for shorter sentences, and were among the several witnesses who provided overwhelming evidence against the man, who has multiple felony convictions and ties to violent gangs.

Morales refused a plea deal of 30 years for the killing with the possibility of parole that would have dropped an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He briefly attempted to represent himself in court with a defense that suggested Johnson pulled the trigger before later being found guilty after a two-day trial.

On Thursday, Greene County prosecuting attorney Phil Fuhrman communicated to the court that Morales has been in and out prison throughout his adult life, is at high risk to re-offend, and suggested the maximum sentences for the series of charges.

Several of Sweaney's family members gave emotional impact statements describing his loving and hard-working character, noting he rented out several rooms in his home as a means for extra income. They also exhibited pain and frustration toward Morales, and asked the man to take accountability for his actions and admit to what he did.

Before Harmison handed out the sentence, a jail suit-clad Morales apologized to the Sweaney family for their loss before proceeding to continue to declare his innocence, recapping what he believed to be the truth of the situation and pointing to Johnson, who shot Rose in the leg during the violent altercation, for the murder of Sweaney.

