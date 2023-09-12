Man sentenced to life in 2022 Lincoln County manslaughter case

A man who pleaded guilty to his role in the homicide of a Lincoln County woman was recently been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to court documents.

Jackson Phillips was originally charged last year with murder, manslaughter and aggravated assault but pleaded guilty in April to manslaughter, following the death of his girlfriend, according to court documents. The other charges were dismissed.

Phillips was sentenced to life in prison Friday and his incarceration began immediately at the South Dakota State Penetentiary, the records show.

How did the case unfold?

Randi Gerlach, 20, was found dead March 1, 2022, in a house on Highway 11 near 270th Street in Lincoln County, according to prior reporting.

In a factual basis statement filed in April, in which Phillips details what happened, he said he had been charged with domestic aggravated assault against Gerlach in early December 2021. As part of the release conditions, Phillips was not supposed to be in contact with Gerlach. However, the two resumed their relationship in late December and kept it hidden from some people, "but there were many who knew the two were back together."

Lincoln County State's Attorney Tom Wollman confirmed after Gerlach's death that the two were in a "domestic relationship." Phillips was 22 at the time of Gerlach's death.

In the early hours of Feb. 21, 2022, the two had returned to Phillips' family home from a party where they'd fought. Both Phillips and Gerlach were drunk at the party. During the drive back to the house and while at the house, Gerlach had become "hysterical" multiple times, court records showed.

Phillips first strangled her thinking if she was unconscious, she would be "sober and calm once she awoke," according to court documents. Gerlach resisted and screamed, indicating an intention to leave and call the police.

Phillips, still drunk, strangled Gerlach again until she stopped moving, the court records stated.

Phillips then hid her body in his family's basement after trying to dispose of it out the window, according to court documents.

A week later, a family member found Gerlach's body in the basement and notified law enforcement, according to court documents.

How did law enforcement track down Phillips?

He was taken into custody in the Mitchell area following a traffic stop hours after the murder, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at the time. He was transported to the Minnehaha County Jail and booked in with the initial charges of violating a no contact order in Lincoln County.

First degree manslaughter is a class C felony and punishable with up to life in prison and a fine of $50,000.

Gerlach left behind a 2-year-old son.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man sentenced to life in 2022 Lincoln County manslaughter case