Man sentenced to life for crash that killed Tallahassee police officer in 2022

Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell hugs the family of Christopher Fariello during the officer's memorial service on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

The man who shot and injured three family members in 2022 before crashing into a police cruiser during a high-speed chase, killing Tallahassee Police Department Officer Christopher Fariello, will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Friday, Leon Circuit Judge Joshua Hawkes sentenced Tyrone Cleveland to life in prison for the attempted murder of his wife and two daughters and the murder of Fariello. Cleveland, 38, had pleaded no contest to the charges in an agreement between the state and defense.

Before Cleveland was led away in handcuffs, the court heard from several of Fariello’s family members, who described the 33-year-old fallen officer as a “hero.”

Fariello, a Florida State University graduate whose childhood dream was to become a police officer, joined TPD as a trainee in 2018 and was sworn in as a full-time officer the following year.

Blake Barnett, who appeared on a video call and was among several of Fariello’s cousins to speak out, said she wanted Cleveland to know exactly who was taken “from us and from this world.”

Christopher Fariello, a Tallahassee Police Department officer who was killed while on duty.

“You took a man with dreams and a bright future with a heart so big that you could feel how much he loved you just by seeing him smile,” she said. “He is kind. He is brave. He is a proud officer of the Tallahassee Police Department, a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin and a friend. He is loved and he will always be loved.”

Kristen Kanopka, another cousin speaking on behalf of several others, all police officers in New York, called Fariello “the kindest, most genuine soul” who will be remembered for his heroism the day of his untimely death. She called Cleveland “a selfish disgrace of a human.”

“But Christopher Fariello, the officer whose life you stole from this earth, was a person outside his badge and police car,” she said. “He had a mother, a father, a brother and a dog whom he cherished dearly.

"He was funny and never without a smile on his face. He loved Disney and making others happy. We hope you grow old, confined to the concrete walls that will now be your residence forever.”

TPD Chief Lawrence Revell, along with Fariello’s fellow officers, filled the jury box in the courtroom to watch the proceeding. Fariello’s parents, Richard and Theresa, also attended.

In this file photo, State Attorney Jack Campbell speaks during a press conference on Friday, May 27, 2022 after the jury found Katherine Magbanua guilty of all charges in her retrial for the 2014 murder of Dan Markel in Tallahassee, Fla.

Defendant held family at gunpoint, shot all three

State Attorney Jack Campbell recounted for the court Cleveland’s actions the day of June 7, 2022.

He went to his house with a firearm and held his wife and daughters and gunpoint before shooting all three. After fleeing the scene, he was spotted on North Monroe Street near Lake Jackson by Leon County deputies, who began a pursuit.

“Christopher Fariello fell into that pursuit along Capital Circle, at which point they reached great speeds of over 100 miles per hour with lights and sirens,” Campbell said. “The defendant turned his car 180 degrees in the lanes of Capital Circle Northwest and drove directly into Officer Chris Fariello’s car, killing him on scene.”

Campbell said the plea agreement includes acknowledgement of Cleveland’s defense: that he did not intend to kill Fariello and that he had no memory of the fatal crash.

Cleveland had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, but Campbell said he had been found competent after psychological evaluations by state and defense experts.

“No one has any competency issues concerning his ability to enter a plea today,” Campbell said.

Both Cleveland, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and his attorney, Allison Miller, told Judge Hawkes that he was competent to proceed. Cleveland’s son and wife also spoke during the hearing, apologizing for his actions and asking the family to forgive him.

But Fariello’s family members, directing their comments at Cleveland, said he robbed them of a lifetime of memories and deserved a miserable existence behind bars.

“We will never think of you after today,” said Sara Bashinelli, a cousin. “And if we do, it will only be as a reminder of the day justice was finally served for Christopher.”

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man sentenced to life in prison for crash that killed TPD officer