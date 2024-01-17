Man sentenced to life for deadly stabbing of 59-year-old man

A Harrison Township man has been sentenced to life in prison for the deadly stabbing of a 59-year-old man.

Barry Pence, 24, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the murder of James Woolard, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

Last month Pence was found guilty on all counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

on Sept. 20, 2021, Huber Heights officers were called to a home after they got a call saying that Woolard was found unresponsive by his daughter.

When officers arrived they determined Woolard had been stabbed.

An autopsy found Woolard had been stabbed at least 20 times, including four times in the heart.

News Center 7 previously reported prosecutors explained that the relationship between Pence and Woolard changed from an ordinary work friendship to something else.

When their relationship became strained and Pence would not return Woolard’s calls, he allegedly threatened to expose private information about Pence. Prosecutors said this angered Pence so much that he bought a knife at a gas station, went to Woolard’s home, and stabbed him.

The defense argued that Pence did not realize the seriousness of his actions and had bipolar and schizoaffective disorder.