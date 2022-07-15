Man sentenced to life for fatally shooting another man in front of his 12-year-old daughter

A man was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of fatally shooting another man in front of his 12-year-old daughter in the spring of 2020.

The trial of Artez Adams, 29, for the murder of Kantavious Martin lasted three days and featured eight witnesses between the defense team and state prosecutors.

Adams was sentenced to life in prison soon after the verdict, according to court records.

Initial coverage: Police charge 28-year-old in fatal May shooting on Texas Street

On May 29, 2020, Adams and Martin got into an argument at Sunrise Place Apartments, 2525 Texas St., just off Putnam Drive, after Adams made an offensive comment toward the girl, read a probable cause affidavit.

Adams shoved Martin and Martin "retaliated in self defense, and (Adams) shot the victim in the head at point blank range," read a narrative from the State Attorney's Office.

Martin was dead and his 12 year-old daughter watched the entire "fatal altercation," which was caught on surveillance video, according to the State Attorney's Office and court records.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Man sentenced life in prison for 2020 shooting at Sunrise Place Apartments