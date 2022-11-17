Man sentenced to life in Kalihi road rage shooting death

Nov. 17—Oahu Circuit Judge Faau ­uga Tootoo sentenced Eddieson Reyes on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A 38-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the June 18, 2021, road rage shooting death of 19-year-old driver Triston Billimon near the Likelike Highway off-ramp in Kalihi.

Oahu Circuit Judge Faau ­uga Tootoo sentenced Eddieson Reyes on Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The judge, in a jury-waived trial, found Reyes guilty May 12 of second-degree murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and two firearms charges.

He also sentenced Reyes to 20 years for possession of a firearm by a felon, life for use of a firearm by a convicted felon and 10 years for threatening. Reyes had been on parole for two years when he shot Billimon.

Billimon was shot near the Likelike off-ramp in Kalihi in his BMW with his wife of six months, Jannine, by his side.

They were headed home from Wahiawa on the H-1 freeway and she noticed a white Acura weaving in and out of the lanes. Billimon tried to avoid it, but it got closer to theirs and the driver tried to cut them off.

The driver, a younger man, pointed a gun at her, and as they both took the Likelike off-ramp, the Acura braked in front of their car. A man got out and shot Billimon through the window.

The judge heard Deputy Prosecutor Oksana Vincent's arguments for an extended sentence beyond life with the possibility of parole, citing prior felony convictions to show he is a persistent and multiple offender.

"This is the third time the defendant is convicted of a crime when he used a firearm, and this time he killed his victim, " she said. "He shot through his heart and killed Triston Billimon, while he was on parole serving a 20-year sentence for shooting and injuring another person with a firearm."

In 2010 Reyes went to a park with a group of people, armed with a handgun, and shot someone in the torso, she said. He was convicted of second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment.

In 2008 he shot at another person, but missed his head. Reyes was convicted of first-degree terroristic threatening and two firearms charges.

Jannine Billimon told the judge through tears, "I cannot explain the pain that I'm feeling on losing my husband. He was a really humble guy. He was a happy person ... family-oriented, always putting others before himself.

"His life was taken two days before Father's Day. He never got to see his son's first birthday and never got to see his son take his first step.

"I never knew I could feel this kind of pain that this man caused, " she said of Reyes. "I was damaged and traumatized. I would have panic attacks in the middle of the night because of the trauma he caused."

Reyes spoke at his sentencing, first addressing the victim's family, then turning argumentative with the judge, questioning his verdict and chastising him.

The judge told Reyes, "The facts are the facts. This morning is sentencing. You can appeal. The court has rendered the facts. I'm not here to answer your questions."

But Reyes insisted on reading his prewritten statement.

"Condolences to the Billimon family. I know what the prosecutor said. I know what the judge said, but I never commit this crime."

"Mr. Tootoo, what is reasonable doubt to you ?" he asked and began rehashing his lawyer Eric Seitz's trial points, saying he did not match a witness's description of the driver and that one witness saw him shoot with his right hand but he is left-handed.

"You found me guilty because of my past ? That's wrong."

Tootoo sternly told him the court heard a lot of witnesses, and considered their credibility.

"You shot a victim with no concern for life. Luckily Mrs. Billimon was not hurt. Of course, she ducked her head inside the car. She didn't see the shooter, but the person in the car behind saw the defendant shoot.

"That same person saw the defendant standing outside the police station and immediately said, 'That's the guy.' That's the credible eyewitness."

He saw Reyes get out of the Acura and shoot the driver through the window.

Seitz vowed to appeal the case after the verdict.

He filed numerous motions to have the case dismissed, but they were denied.

Reyes reported his car was stolen while he was urinating on the side of the road, and walked to the Kalihi police station, but he was spotted walking from another direction.

Reyes' clothing did not match the description the witnesses gave and his hands had no gunshot residue, and there was no fingerprint or DNA evidence tying Reyes to the crime, Seitz argued at trial.

But the judge said he did not buy his story, saying Reyes had enough time to change his clothes and wash his hands.

Reyes, wearing striped prison garb, waved to his supporters in the courtroom as he was taken back to Ha ­lawa Correctional Facility.

Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm commended the judge for his sentence.

"Reyes is a danger to society, and this enhanced sentence means that he will be kept off Honolulu's streets for good, " he said in a written statement. "I hope today's sentencing brings some closure to Mr. Billimon's family, and I thank the Honolulu Police Department for its excellent work investigating this case."