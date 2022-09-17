Man sentenced to life for killing Calallen High School student in 2020

Ashlee Burns and John Oliva, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Billy Ferguson, who was found guilty of stabbing and killing a Calallen High School student at a Walmart in 2020, was sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to murder and not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. He was acquitted of aggravated assault and found guilty of murder by a jury.

Ferguson was given an additional $10,000 fine.

Corpus Christi police arrested Ferguson in August 2020 after he stabbed 18-year-old Gabriel Cooley at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 77. Cooley died of his injuries at a hospital. Ferguson told police he had "randomly selected" Cooley and stabbed him, according to a probable cause statement.

