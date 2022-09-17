Man sentenced to life for killing Calallen High School student in 2020

Billy Ferguson, who was found guilty of stabbing and killing a Calallen High School student at a Walmart in 2020, was sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on Friday.

Ferguson pleaded guilty to murder and not guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Wednesday. He was acquitted of aggravated assault and found guilty of murder by a jury.

Ferguson was given an additional $10,000 fine.

Billy Ferguson

Corpus Christi police arrested Ferguson in August 2020 after he stabbed 18-year-old Gabriel Cooley at the Walmart on U.S. Highway 77. Cooley died of his injuries at a hospital. Ferguson told police he had "randomly selected" Cooley and stabbed him, according to a probable cause statement.

