Man sentenced to life for killing Deltona resident while another man faces up to 30 years

A Volusia County jury Wednesday convicted two men of different charges in the killing of a third man.

Toriano Brooks, 31, of Palatka, was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm. Brooks was sentenced to life in prison after the verdict.

His co-defendant, Isaiah Devonta Moore, 24, of Crestview, was convicted of manslaughter with a firearm. Moore will face up to 30 years in prison at his sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.

"These defendants have no respect for the sanctity of human life. As soon as they killed the victim, they were flashing stacks of cash on social media," 7th Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza stated in a press release. "Brooks will now spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder. We will also be seeking the maximum penalty for Moore."

Moore and Brooks shot Kavon Banks, 35, of Deltona, while riding in a car on June 20, 2021, according to investigators. Montrez Hamilton, 30, of DeLand, was driving the car.

After shooting Banks, Moore and Brooks dumped his body on the side of State Road 415 near the intersection of Lake Ashby Road, investigators said. Banks suffered four gunshot wounds.

A motorist saw the car leaving, discovered the body and called the sheriff's office.

Hamilton pleaded no contest Feb. 10, 2022, to accessory after the fact to a life felony, a second-degree felony. Hamilton is set to be sentenced Oct. 26.

A day before Banks was shot, Brooks had been at a DeLand apartment with Hamilton planning on "making money" according to a charging affidavit.

Brooks was seen with a large amount of cash while in Palatka, according to his arrest report.

Banks' mother and girlfriend told investigators they last saw Banks on June 20, 2021, riding off in a car driven by Hamilton, accompanied by another man the women didn't recognize, investigators said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office investigated the case. Assistant State Attorneys Mark Interlicchio and Julie Ozburn prosecuted the pair. Circuit Judge Karen Foxman presided.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2 men convicted of killing Deltona resident, 1 sentenced to life