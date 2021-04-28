Man sentenced to life for murder

Apr. 28—A Grants Pass area man will serve life in prison for a brutal attack on his family that killed his father-in-law and left his wife and stepdaughter with extensive injuries.

David Edward Hodges, 58, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday in Jackson County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Hodges fatally shot and stabbed his father-in-law, 64-year-old Richard Rudolph, near the Josephine County border the night of Sept. 20, 2019, according to Senior Deputy Alyssa Claseman who was the lead prosecutor in the case.

Hodges also pleaded guilty to two attempted murder charges for leaving his then-wife and 16-year-old stepdaughter with extensive injuries.

"They are both going to be dealing with the physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives," Claseman said, calling the victims "incredibly resilient." .

Hodges attacked his family that night at a trailer at Frontier Mobile Estates after becoming enraged that Kristie Rudolph, his wife of roughly 13 years, said their relationship was over.

Hodges first attacked his stepdaughter with two knives and stabbed the girl multiple times.

first ran to her father in his bedroom for help. Richard Rudolph interrupted the stabbing attack by striking Hodges with a big stick.

Hodges ultimately grabbed a firearm and shot Richard Rudolph multiple times including in the head and torso.

Kristie Rudolph attempted to dial 911, but Hodges took the phone from her and shot it. Hodges then shot his wife in each leg.

The Jackson County sheriff's deputies who arrived on scene were later honored with an Oregon State Sheriff's Association Lifesaving Award in 2019 for entering the manufactured home without knowing whether Hodges was still inside, and helping to stop the victims' bleeding, according to a December 2019 news report.

"Both victims suffered substantial blood loss and trauma, and without the decisive actions by our law enforcement, they most likely would not have survived," a nomination letter about their efforts said in part.Hodges pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge and two attempted second-degree murder charges Tuesday at a settlement conference.

During sentencing, Kristie Rudolph praised her father as a hero for the actions that cost him his life, and told the court that she and her daughter lost a best friend and mentor.

Claseman said that a restitution amount has not been determined in the homicide case, but should be determined in time for a hearing 90 days from now.

"I do expect that it will be a very high number," Claseman said.

Reach reporter Nick Morgan at 541-776-4471 or nmorgan@rosebudmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @MTCrimeBeat.