Man sentenced to life plus 25 years for raping 6-year-old

May 21—After a Cobb County jury found Jamal Ive Adams guilty of rape and child molestation on May 6, he was sentenced to life plus 25 years to serve in confinement, the Cobb County district's attorney's office announced Friday.

Adams' charges stemmed from an outcry of sexual abuse made by a six-year-old child on June 3, 2020. The child was transported to the WellStar Cobb Hospital and injuries were identified in the child's sexual assault exam. Cobb County Police Department began their investigation and SafePath Children's Advocacy Center completed a forensic interview. Based on their investigation, Adams was arrested on June 4, 2020.

At sentencing, Superior Court Judge Ann Harris Harris stated that Adams having an opportunity to commit such a crime against another child was not a risk she was willing to take.

"This child showed incredible bravery at a very young age by testifying in front of her abuser and the jury," said Senior Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor. "Adams' actions were unconscionable and despicable. We are confident with this sentence that Adams will never prey on another child again."