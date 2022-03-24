Man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder of Lawrence father of 13

Mar. 24—SALEM, Mass. — A Mattapan man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing a Lawrence man who was the father of 13 children, authorities said.

Justin Hollingsworth, 30, was convicted of the first degree murder of Jose Manuel Moreta Perello, 46, following a six-day jury trial in Salem Superior Court.

The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning the guilty verdict against Hollingsworth, according to a statement released from District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

The penalty for a first degree murder conviction is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Judge Janice Howe formally sentenced Hollingsworth during a hearing in Salem Superior Court Thursday afternoon.

Relatives told the judge how Perello's murder has created a permanent void in their lives. And the victim's oldest son thanked prosecutors and the police 'for their arduous work to collect sufficient evidence so today there could be justice for my father,' according to Blodgett's office.

"Jose Perello was the father of 13 children and a brother," Assistant District Attorney Kim Gillespie said in her sentencing statement.

"No words beyond what the victim's family has already shared can really articulate their loss," she said.

Gillespie and fellow prosecutor James Gubitose proved Hollingsworth shot Perello ten times near his home on Avon Street in Lawrence on February 16, 2017.

Using surveillance video and cell phone data, prosecutors showed a car registered to Hollingsworth was in the area of Avon and Wilmot Streets for several hours in the days before and on the day of the murder.

Witness statements corroborated video surveillance that placed Hollingworth's 2015 Ford Focus around the corner from the victim's home in the hours leading up to the shooting, according to the release from Blodgett's office.

Video evidence showed a man matching Hollingworth's description approach Perello outside his home just before 4 pm.

"The man began shooting and then chased the victim down Avon Street. At approximately 4:01 pm, Lawrence Police responded to reports of shots fired and located the victim near the intersection of Trinity and Avon Streets. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead," according to the release.

"This was a brazen daytime shooting in a densely populated neighborhood," said Blodgett, in a statement.

"The investigation required painstaking police work to identify to defendant's vehicle and I am grateful that their work resulted in holding the person responsible accountable," he said.

Gillespie and Gubitose were assisted at trial by Essex Victim Advocate Jocelyn Pichardo. Lawrence Police Lt. Hal Rogers and Lt. Pete Sherber, of the Essex State Police Detective Unit, led the investigation.

