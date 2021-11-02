Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 Northeast Baltimore murder

A man was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison after he was found guilty of murdering another man in Northeast Baltimore in 2018.

The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release that Dayon Cooper, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Cameron Anderson in June 2018, was given a life sentence Tuesday as well as a 28-year concurrent prison sentence he received for other related weapons offenses and a reckless endangerment charge.

Cooper was charged with fatally shooting Anderson three years ago. Police said the then-16-year-old shot Anderson, then 17, after Anderson confronted Cooper about a home invasion in which $15,000 was taken.

Anderson was found shot multiple times in a rear yard in the 5400 block of Cedonia Ave. after police were called around 1:30 p.m. June 12, 2018, for a report of a shooting in the area. Cooper would later be pronounced dead at a hospital.

According to State’s Attorney’s Office, Anderson was listening to music while sitting outside when someone in a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle pulled into the alleyway behind Cedonia Avenue near the property and fired several shots at Anderson.

Prosecutors said three people in the car at the time of the shooting identified the shooter as Cooper and that a partial fingerprint pulled from the driver’s side door matched Cooper’s left ring finger.