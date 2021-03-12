Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Cobb woman

Mar. 12—A New Orleans man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the 2019 murder of a Cobb woman.

Miguel Lindsey Floyd, 27, admitted to strangling Ericka Stewart, 36, during an argument on May 28, 2019 at her apartment on Favor Road in Marietta.

Investigators say Floyd attempted to conceal the crime by dragging Stewart's body to her car outside the apartment. But while attempting to drive away, the car quickly ran out of gas, and Floyd fled on foot.

Within days, U.S. Marshals tracked Floyd to New Orleans. He was arrested there after pawning Stewart's cell phone, and told another woman what happened to Stewart.

Floyd entered a plea of malice murder, and was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Jason Marbutt. He is eligible for parole in 30 years, with his time incarcerated at the Cobb jail since June 2019 counting toward his sentence.

"The District Attorney's Office and our Major Crimes team are committed to the fight against violent domestic abusers," said Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans. "Ericka was a graduate of Kennesaw State University, and a remarkable young woman. She was a daughter, sister, niece, mother — and she deserved better than this."