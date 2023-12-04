Man sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of wife at Eden Prairie hotel

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife at an Eden Prairie hotel in 2021.

Ryan Charles Rooney, 36, was sentenced by a judge Monday to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said.

Rooney was convicted by a jury in November of first-degree murder while committing domestic abuse with a past pattern of domestic abuse.

According to the original criminal complaint, on Nov. 2, 2021, police responded to the Residence Inn off Flying Cloud Drive for a welfare check. There, officers found Rooney conscious with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to court documents, after further searching the hotel room, officers found Rooney’s wife dead. She had been shot in the chest.

There were two small children in the room at the time, court documents said.

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or visit the hotline’s website to chat with an expert.