Man sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of 2019 Sioux Falls murder

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in August, according to court documents.

Ramon Deron Smith

Ramon Deron Smith was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and six counts of aggravated assault in connection to the 2019 killing of Larry Carr Jr..

More: Jury finds Sioux Falls man guilty on all counts in 'justifiable homicide' case

Smith was also sentenced to 25 years for three counts of aggravated assault to be served consecutively with his life sentence, according to court documents. He will get a credit for 938 days served.

Smith fired a gun four times into a crowd on June 8, 2019, hitting three people, including 44-year-old Carr Jr., who later died of his injuries.

More: 'Wrong place at the wrong time': Man shot outside apartment building remembered

During trial, Smith's defense claimed that Smith feared for his life during the altercation in June and that his actions were "justifiable homicide," according to previous reporting.

However because Smith chose to chase after the group when they ran across Cliff Avenue, prosecutors argued that he was no longer acting in self defense since the attack didn't stop when the threat stopped.

Smith fled the scene after firing the gun and was arrested in Minneapolis 12 days later, according to previous reporting.

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96. Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Sioux Falls man found guilty of murder sentenced to life in prison