Man sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of fatally beating woman with bat

A 12-member jury deliberated for less than an hour Wednesday and returned a guilty verdict for Chad Paul Anciaux for violently beating a woman to death with a metal baseball bat a little more than three years ago.

The 36-year-old was then sentenced to life in prison by Circuit Judge Peter Brigham for the murder of Jennifer Powell. He received an additional five years for resisting an officer with violence. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for Anciaux.

Before trial, the defense offered a sentence of 30 years in prison, but was rejected by prosecutors.

Assistant State Attorneys Amy Berndt and Toby Hunt prosecuted the case. Anciaux was represented by Candace Hawthorne.

Jurors went to deliberate at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday and signaled at 12:53 p.m. that they had reached a decision. The clerk read the verdict at 1:02 p.m. Anciaux, wearing a shirt and tie, showed no emotion as he stood beside his lawyer.

Powell's daughter, Morgan Petersen, cried and was consoled by one of her brothers who sat beside her. Powell's third child, a son, also was in the courtroom. The family declined to address the court.

Before the judge handed down his sentence, Anciaux apologized to the family and the court. He said he didn't want a trial, or for jurors, family or the public to see the video of him beating Powell. He never gave a reason for his actions.

The Public Defender's Office was appointed for Anciaux's appeal.

Closing arguments

In his closing arguments, Hunt called Anciaux's beating of Powell "bloody, savage, vicious, violent." He said Powell was fearful of being killed when she was chased by Anciaux.

" 'Help, he's going to kill me,' " Hunt told the court on what Powell said with Anciaux behind her.

Hunt said Anciaux was "defiant" at the hospital after he was tased by a deputy.

Standing by her client, Hawthorne told jurors that while the beating was "horrifying, brutal, depraved," she reasoned it wasn't a normal person that committed this act. Instead, the act was "was blind rage." She said the video of the beating was of "a depraved mind."

Hawthorne said her client is guilty of second-degree murder as he did not have a reasonable time to cool off. She told the jury they should decide whether or not Anciaux shoving the deputy was with violence. The deputy's body camera came off after the shove.

Hunt said Anciaux paused during the beating to check the victim's pulse. He then turned her over and proceeded to hit her again for a total of 17 times, the prosecutor said.

Chad Paul Anciaux, right, talks with his Defense Attorney Candace Hawthorne during his first-degree murder trial Tuesday December 12, 2023 is Judge Peter Brigham’s Courtroom. Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt and Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt are prosecuting Anciaux. Anciaux is charged with first-degree murder and resisting an officer with violence for the murder of Jennifer Powell in November 2020. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

The trial

The trial began with jury selection on Monday and a total of 14 men and women selected to serve. Two of the 14 were alternates.

Powell's children were in court for the two days. None of Anciaux's family or friends were present at the trial.

Jurors were shown a graphic video of the beating. They also saw a body cam video of Powell on the ground, her arms like chicken wings, unconscious gargling and struggling to breathe.

Berndt, the assistant state attorney, said Anciaux ran after the beating when he was approached by two people. He was eventually caught by a sheriff's deputy after the law enforcement official was given a description of the suspect.

Anciaux was taken into custody for the incident. The attack took place in front of several witnesses on Nov. 6, 2020, at the Stage Stop Inn, a motel at 5131 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Witnesses told deputies that Anciaux chased Powell from one of the rooms. Outside, Anciaux hit Powell in the back of the head once with the bat, authorities said. On the ground and and unable to move, Anciaux began hitting the lifeless woman. Still armed with the bat, Anciaux was able to stop anyone from intervening, deputies said.

Powell died at a hospital 10 days after the beating — five days before her 54th birthday.

The prosecutor said deputies captured the most important piece of evidence: A video that captured "every violent blow" Anciaux inflicted on Powell. Berndt said Powell had numerous injuries to her head, neck, torso, arms and legs.

At one point, Anciaux, one witness said, smiled. A man hit Anciaux with a chair in an attempt to stop the beating. Anciaux had threatened to kill anyone who tried stopping him, more than one witness told the court.

Jennifer Powell

Testimony

Petersen said her mother has three children. She said her mother lived in Iowa and later moved to Florida because of the weather. Said she knew her mother was in a relationship with Anciaux and had met him once. The woman said she was unaware that Anciaux had also moved to Florida from Iowa.

Hearing about her mother's devastating injuries, she said she came to Florida and later took Powell off life support. A tearful Petersen said her mother's beating was so severe, she did not recognized her. The doctor who performed Powell's autopsy told the court the victim had multiple skull fractures and had several teeth knocked out. One tooth was in the back of Powell's throat, the doctor said.

Several witnesses who were called to the stand by the prosecution described the horror they saw. They talked about Anciaux, armed with a baseball bat, using it to repeatedly hit Powell in the face. Some of the state witnesses testified in another murder trial that was happening at the same time as the Anciaux's trial.

One witness said during the beating, Anciaux stopped, flipped Powell over, checked her pulse then began hitting her with the bat, over and over again.

Witness Kristin Kemp talks about witnessing the beating death of Jennifer Powell in November 2020 at the Stage Stop Inn in Ocala, Fla. during Chad Paul Anciaux’s first-degree murder trial which began Tuesday December 12, 2023 is Judge Peter Brigham’s Courtroom. Anciaux’s lawyer is Candace Hawthorne and prosecutors are Assistant State Attorney Toby Hunt and Assistant State Attorney Amy Berndt. Anciaux is charged with first-degree murder and resisting an officer with violence for the murder of Jennifer Powell. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]2022

Previous case

Earlier this year, Anciaux had pleaded guilty to failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements and was sentenced to 950 days behind bars. Having been at the jail since he was booked on Nov. 7, 2020, he received credit for time served. He was credited with an additional 1,122 days in his latest case.

Marion County jury convicts man in fatal beating outside motel