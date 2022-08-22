Man sentenced to life in prison in death of Fulton County officer killed in ambush

A judge sentenced a man to life in prison plus 375 years for the death of a Fulton County police officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha on Friday in the death of Detective Terrence Green, a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department.

Menghesha accepted a negotiated plea agreement in lieu of a death penalty trial.

“While we cannot bring back Detective Green, we hope this guilty plea and sentence brings relief and a sense of justice to his family, friends and colleagues,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in a statement.

Green died on March 15, 2015 after officers responded to a shots fired call in the Parks of Cedar Grove subdivision.

Green was one of four officers sent to investigate, but they said Menghesha wasn’t there.

Police said Menghesha took his weapons and started walking through the neighborhood, ending up over on Chastain Way. That’s where police said Meghesha ambushed the officers in the dense fog and opened fire with an assault-style weapon.

As they ran for cover, police said one round struck Green in the back of the head. He later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Green grew up in southwest Atlanta and attended Morris Brown College. He left behind four boys, Marquez, Samuel, Isaiah and Emmanuel.

