Man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandparents

Dec. 12—LADYSMITH — A 22-year-old man who shot and killed his grandparents in June 2020 in rural Conrath will serve life in prison.

Adam J. Rosolowski was sentenced Monday in Rusk County Court for killing 73-year-old Robert D. Rosolowski and 70-year-old Bonnie M. Rosolowski. Adam Rosolowski had pleaded guilty in April to two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Chippewa County Judge James Isaacson handled the sentencing, as Rusk County Judge Steven Anderson previously recused himself. Isaacson determined that Rosolowski could petition the court to seek parole after serving a 40-year sentence.

Neither Rusk County District Attorney Ellen Anderson nor defense attorney Kirby Harless immediately returned calls for comment Monday afternoon. Anderson requested that Rosolowski not be eligible for release until he is 75, while Harless asked for parole eligibility after serving 20 years in prison, court minutes show.

Rosolowki and his partner, 19-year-old Joseph W. Falk, shot and killed the elerdly couple. Falk was also sentenced in June to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Restitution in the amount of $47,373 also was requested.

Falk had been held on a $500,000 cash bond since his arrest in June 2020, while Rosolowski was held on a $1 million cash bond. Falk withdrew his plea in September 2021 of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and Judge Anderson had planned for a single trial for both men, but the trial was canceled when both men entered guilty pleas in April.

The fatal shooting happened at Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski's home, N2208 Market Road, in rural Conrath on June 6, 2020.

Three people were apprehended: Falk, Adam Rosolowski and a minor, who was considered to be a "getaway driver."

According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski, Falk and the minor went to Rosolowski's grandparent's house to kill them "because he says they messed up his life." Rosolowski shot his grandmother, while Falk fired shots at both victims.

The Rusk County Sheriff's Office was sent to the home — located 16 miles southeast of Ladysmith — after family members visited the property and discovered the Rosolowskis were dead. The Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Department of Justice assisted the Rusk County Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

Adam Rosolowski had led police on a high-speed chase in Price County on June 5, 2020, and was arrested; he was already in jail when his grandparents' bodies were discovered.

Robert Rosolowski served on the board of the town of Marshall and was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District.