Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lexington convenience store owner up for parole

court courtroom gavel icon stock art

A man sentenced to life in prison for the 1997 murder of a convenience store owner in Lexington may soon be released on parole.

The N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission is considering the case of Sethy Tony Seam who was convicted in 1999 of first-degree murder of Harold King, the owner of King Supermarket on Biesecker Road in Lexington.

According to court records, in 1997 Seam and co-defendant Freddie Van were arrested for the murder and attempted armed robbery at the convenience store where Van shot and killed King.

Want to know more about what is going on in Davidson County? Support local journalism, subscribe to The Dispatch.

Seam was originally sentenced for first-degree murder with a prison sentence of life without parole. But in 2012 the United States Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional for juvenile offenders.

Seam and Van were 16 years old when they were arrested and charged as adults.

The State of North Carolina responded to the U.S. Supreme Court decision by offering those convicted of life in prison as a juvenile an option for parole after 25 years of incarceration.

Due to the decision in 2017 Seam was resentenced to life in prison with the possibly of parole after 25 years.

Van pleaded guilty in 1999 to second-degree murder and attempted armed robbery and was sentenced to spend between 27 and 34 years in prison. He was released on parole in January after serving over 22 years.

More:Lexington man loses appeal of life sentence

Seam’s parole release is being considered under the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program that is a three-way agreement between the Commission, the Division of Prisons and the offender.

“Information gathered during the investigation from persons for and against parole of the individual, as well as the facts of the case, will be considered by the Commission in making its decision. Upon completion of the investigation, the Commission will render their final decision and you will be notified within 10 days of that decision,” said a written statement from the N.C. Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission

The commission stated that although the state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed after Oct. 1, 1994, they have the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.

This article originally appeared on The Dispatch: Man sentenced to life for murder of Lexington store owner up for parole