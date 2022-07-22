Man sentenced to life in prison for murder in Alcorn County, official says

A Mississippi jury has found a man guilty of murder and other crimes after a shooting that killed one person in 2020.

Isaiah Jerome Gunn was found guilty of First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Shooting into a Dwelling by an Alcorn County jury, according to a release from the First Circuit District Attorney’s Office

The case centered around Gunn’s killing of Brandy Leigh Mauney Smith on October 24, 2020.

Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Gunn to life in prison for the murder conviction, and a combined 30 years on the other offenses, the release said.

Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Robbins and Clay Cummings prosecuted the case for the State.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



