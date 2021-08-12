Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Chattooga County teen

Aug. 12—Andy Roque Espinosa, 29, of Summerville, Georgia, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole this week after he pleaded guilty to the December murder of Chattooga High School student Zach Majia.

Chattooga County Superior Court Judge Kristina Cook Graham handed down the sentence Wednesday.

According to police reports, Espinosa attacked and stabbed Majia at his mother's residence on Williams Street in Lyerly around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Espinosa, who was in a relationship with the victim's mother, also lived in the residence at the time of the incident.

Chattooga County Sheriff's Office deputies and EMS responded to the scene and, upon arrival, said they saw Espinosa trying to render first aid to the 15-year-old boy, who had numerous injuries. Espinosa was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

Majia was transported to Floyd Medical Center by Redmond EMS and later died.

